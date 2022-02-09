SATAN To Release Earth Infernal Album In April; "Burning Portrait" Music Video Posted

NWOBHM veterans, Satan, are set to release their sixth studio album, Earth Infernal, via Metal Blade Records on April 1. Today, the band unleash "Burning Portrait", the first video off the album. Watch below.

"'Burning Portrait' describes the fall of this person, the gradual decline of optimism turning into cynicism, and how ideals, like paint on a picture, can crumble and decay if not maintained properly. The fall happens in his own mind rather than in the real world. He can no longer visualize himself the way he used to and realizes he has turned into the sum of everything he despised as a young idealist," explains guitarist Russ Tippins.

Earth Infernal is a product of the times that birthed it, and could only be the work of Satan. Having churned out cutting edge heavy metal throughout the 80s - and reunited in 2011 - their sixth full-length maintains the high standard they long ago set, and it is perhaps their timeliest release.

"For two years the world has been preoccupied with politics and pandemics and while we were all looking the other way our planet has continued to get hotter," says guitarist Russ Tippins. "Our Earth is now infernally hot. Almost irreversibly so. We are on a one-way trip to Hell and dragging our children along with us. Yes, Satan has something to say about global warming."

Following up 2018's stunning Cruel Magic is no mean feat, a record that Tippins views as a 'game changer' for Satan. "It feels like we jumped up a level or two. As if everything we'd worked towards since the reunion had suddenly clicked into place."

Over three years of development went into Earth Infernal, describing the record succinctly as 'brutal, up tempo, loud guitars', it is classic Satan but sounds fresh and new, the band experimenting a little. "Steve (Ramsey, guitar) and I had been talking for a while about playing some of our dual leads in unison rather than in harmony - which is our normal method. And sure enough, the trusted twin harmonies are still in abundance on this record, but two of the songs have us playing lead in unison, like Rossington and Collins' solo in "Free Bird."

"I believe that our current writing and subject matter are only too relevant to what is going on in the world today," concludes Tippins. With touring plans in the works, Satan fans will get a chance to hear Earth Infernal live in the not-too-distant future, and perhaps more importantly Satan will continue to spread the important message at the heart of the album.

Earth Infernal tracklisting:

"Ascendancy"

"Burning Portrait"

"Twelve Infernal Lords"

"Mercury's Shadow"

"A Sorrow Unspent"

"Luciferic"

"From Second Sight"

"Poison Elegy"

"The Blood Ran Deep"

"Earth We Bequeath"

Lineup:

Brian Ross - Vocals

Russ Tippins - Guitar

Steve Ramsey - Guitar

Graeme English - Bass

Sean Taylor - Drums

