SATANIC NORTH Feat. ENSIFERUM Members Release “Village” Video; Debut Album Out Now

Satanic North is what happens when you let two well-known Finnish metal artists stare into the abyss for too long: Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum, Warmen) and Janne Parviainen (Ensiferum) are well-traveled, experienced musicians who have stared into said abyss long enough for the abyss to stare back with interest.

Today, the band has unleashed their eponymous debut full-length via Reaper Entertainment. To celebrate the release, the band presents a music video for "Village.”

Comments the band, "Satanic North has breached the gates and is out from the darkness to spread the Hatred and Blasphemy to the world. We are really looking forward to hearing your thoughts about our debut album. Check out also the new video for ‘Village.’"

Satanic North came together quickly and effortlessly, exorcized, and recorded during an unholy summer. "We kept everything very simple and practical. We didn't want to waste too many takes to keep the songs raw and natural," Lindroos explains. "The mix was completed by the Winter solstice and now this beast lies in wait, ready to be unleashed."

Satanic North, which features cover art by Finntroll guitarist and graphic mastermind, Samuli Ponsimaa, is an album storming towards us in the sign of hell, delivering an unrelenting, extreme approach to a genre that has perhaps become a little soft and tender as of late. Lindroos elaborates, "We all have the same vision of black metal, and that vision is: stop the midtempo, let's bring back the blastbeats."

Satanic North is available on CD and vinyl formats. Order at reaper-entertainment.com.

Tracklisting:

“War”

“Arise”

“Village”

“Hatred And Blasphemy”

“Four Demons”

“Behind The Inverted Cross”

“Vultures”

“Wolf”

“Kohti Kuolemaa”

“Satanic North”

"Behind The Inverted Cross" video:

“War” video:

Satanic North:

Von Occult - vocals

Skomorokh - guitars

IIT Caprae - bass, backing vocals

Abyssir - drums

(Photo – Reaper Entertainment)