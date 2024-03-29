SATANIC NORTH Feat. ENSIFERUM Members Share “Behind The Inverted Cross” Single, Video

A new Satanic Panic is on its way! Satanic North is what happens when you let two well-known Finnish metal artists stare into the abyss for too long: Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum, Warmen) and Janne Parviainen (Ensiferum) are well-traveled, experienced musicians who have stared into said abyss long enough for the abyss to stare back with interest.

Satanic North will unleash their self-titled debut full-length on April 19, via Reaper Entertainment. In advance of the record’s release, today the band reveals second single, "Behind The Inverted Cross,” with an accompanying video filmed during the dark Winter months in Kouvola, Finland under the direction of Markku Nykänen from Concrete Media.

The band comments, "We are very eager to release our second single with a music video along with it. Your Good Friday will be better with your dead Messiah. Here's ‘Behind The Inverted Cross.’"

Satanic North came together quickly and effortlessly, exorcized, and recorded during an unholy summer. "We kept everything very simple and practical. We didn't want to waste too many takes to keep the songs raw and natural," Lindroos explains. "The mix was completed by the Winter solstice and now this beast lies in wait, ready to be unleashed."

Satanic North, which features cover art by Finntroll guitarist and graphic mastermind, Samuli Ponsimaa, is an album storming towards us in the sign of hell, delivering an unrelenting, extreme approach to a genre that has perhaps become a little soft and tender as of late. Lindroos elaborates, "We all have the same vision of black metal, and that vision is: stop the midtempo, let's bring back the blastbeats."

Satanic North will be released on CD and vinyl formats. Preorder at reaper-entertainment.com.

Tracklisting:

“War”

“Arise”

“Village”

“Hatred And Blasphemy”

“Four Demons”

“Behind The Inverted Cross”

“Vultures”

“Wolf”

“Kohti Kuolemaa”

“Satanic North”

"Behind The Inverted Cross" video:

“War” video:

Satanic North:

Von Occult - vocals

Skomorokh - guitars

IIT Caprae - bass, backing vocals

Abyssir - drums

(Photo – Reaper Entertainment)