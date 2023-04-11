SATANIC PLANET Announce Live Dates In Brooklyn And Cambridge

Satanic Planet - the creation of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Swing Kids, Deaf Club) - have announced two US dates.

The band will perform on Thursday, April 27 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY, and again on Saturday, April 29 at Middle East Club in Cambridge, MA.

Brooklyn Vegan, who are presenting the April 27th show, state: "Despite Dave being in the group and listed on the ticket site as of this posting, we are told Dave will NOT be performing with the group at their upcoming shows."

Order the band's debut album here.

Tracklisting:

"Baphomet" (feat. Jung Sing)

"999"

"Grey Faction"

"Passage"

"Invocation"

"Devil In Me" (feat. Nomi Abadi)

"Unbaptism" (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

"Vete al Infierno" (feat. Jung Sing, Carrie Feller)

"The Hell"

"Strangers"

"Exorcism" (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

"Satanic Planet" (feat. Eric Livingston)

"Liturgy"

"Strangers" video:

"Devil In Me" video:

"Liturgy" video:

"Baphomet" video:

"Satanic Planet" video:

(Photo - Becky DiGiglio)