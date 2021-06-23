SATANIC PLANET Feat. Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO Release "Devil In Me" Music Video

Satanic Planet is the creation of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Swing Kids, Deaf Club).

The group has released a video for the track "Devil In Me", featured on their self-titled debut album. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

"Devil in Me” features guest vocalist/Grammy-nominated pianist Nomi Abadi. The video was directed by Lola Blanc (who has written songs alongside producers and songwriters such as Sophie, Ammo, Fernando Garibay, Jimmy Harry, Jon Levine, TheFatRat and more, and has made acting appearances on television shows such as American Horror Story: Hotel and Life in Pieces).

With the birth of Satanic Planet, hip-hop producer Henshaw and punk provocateur Pearson joined co-founder and spokesperson of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves – the most prominent and outspoken contemporary Satanist in the world. Greaves has gained international attention as an advocate for religious liberty and the voice of the Satanic Reformation, delivering lectures nationwide and featured in national media outlets including MSNBC, NPR, Huffington Post Live, CNN, Harper’s Monthly, Newsweek, Fox News, Vice, Salon, Rolling Stone, and many more. As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, the worldwide pandemic hit, seemingly bringing things to a halt. However, with the onset of this new way of living, the newly-formed band was in a unique position to enlist the legendary Dave Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, Satanic Planet was complete.

Here, Greaves moves beyond spoken word and into lyricism, with the experimental musical backing of Henshaw, the demonic vocals of Pearson, and the diverse, score-like approach of Lombardo. Along the way, an eclectic range of guest appearances arise, including Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan, Silent’s Jung Sing, Eric Livingston, Nomi Abadi, Shiva Honey, and even a witty piece from the iconic Steve-O of Jackass fame. This collaboration embraces the avant garde to create sci-fi sermons that range from doom and industrial to evil exotica. These dark musical soundscapes serve as a vessel to share the important messages that The Satanic Temple stands for, including religious freedom, highlighting the hypocrisy in dominant organized religions, and the horrific consequences of pseudoscience and malpractice still being utilized today in America.

Tracklisting:

"Baphomet" (feat. Jung Sing)

"999"

"Grey Faction"

"Passage"

"Invocation"

"Devil In Me" (feat. Nomi Abadi)

"Unbaptism" (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

"Vete al Infierno" (feat. Jung Sing, Carrie Feller)

"The Hell"

"Strangers"

"Exorcism" (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

"Satanic Planet" (feat. Eric Livingston)

"Liturgy"

"Liturgy" video:

"Baphomet" video:

"Satanic Planet" video:

(Photo - Becky DiGiglio)