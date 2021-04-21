Satanik Royalty Records Launches Couch Covers Video Series; Rendition Of AT THE GATES’ “Cold” Streaming

DeathCAVE bassist/vocalist and Satanik Royalty Records head Freiburger has unveiled the latest installment of the label’s “Couch Covers” video series.

The series, which consists of quarantine covers of classic metal songs recorded amongst various band friends over the course of the last year, serves as a lead up to Satanik Royalty Records’ first official record release (to be announced in the coming days) as well as a celebration of some of metal’s most revered acts.

Today’s “Couch Cover,” is a rendition of At The Gates' “Cold.” The track features Freiburger on bass and vocals alongside lead guitarist Dave Webb (Moon Letters, Spacebag), guitarist Alyssa Maucere-Pike (Lord Dying), and drummer Joe Axler (Theories, Skarp, Book Of Black Earth, Samothrace).

Comments Freiburger, “Covering At The Gates was a no brainer. They have been such an inspirational band in my life. Especially vocally. When I was younger, I would try so fucking hard to sound exactly like Tompa [Tomas Lindberg] singing. I loved how he enunciated his screams. So, I played bass and sang for this song. I chose the lead guitar player, Dave Webb, because we have worked on songs in the past and I love how well he speaks solos so perfectly! The song ‘Cold’ has an infamously hard solo that was written by Andy LaRocque from King Diamond. For the other guitar, I wanted to work with my friend Alyssa because she's a ripper and shares a love for ATG. My dearest friend Joe Grindo is on drums because he has been begging and pleading to do a cover with me and this seemed like the best one. I just love Joe’s guts so dang much that I couldn't say no! At The Gates’ Slaughter Of The Soul will always remain an incredibly important album to me and I am so happy to play one of the songs off of that album.”

Officially launched earlier this month, Satanik Royalty Records is a boutique record label and clothing line based in Seattle, Washington. Established to help supply a louder voice to heavy music and artists within the Seattle underground as well as transgender and indigenous communities, Freiburger’s vision has been long in the making. “My passion started in the late ‘90s when I would throw shows at the Dog Mushers Hall and Eagles Lodge in Fairbanks, Alaska, where I grew up. Since moving to the ‘big city,’ I’ve been immersed in and fascinated by the Seattle music scene and have been booking and playing DIY shows, punk houses, and eventually booking major venues ever since.”

Freiburger has curated an eclectic roster of Seattle’s best kept secrets including Heiress (hardcore sludge), Dark Meditation (gritty black ‘n’ roll), Old Iron (psychedelic sludge), Sandrider (grunge), Izthmi (atmospheric/progressive black metal), and of course, Freiburger’s own DeathCAVE (doom/sludge), all scheduled to release material in the coming months via the label.

Satanik Royalty Records will offer physical product as well as streaming and online distribution, limited runs and collector’s items as well as a clothing line and art in collaboration with prominent and respected artists throughout the scene.

(Photo by: Kelly O)