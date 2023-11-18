SATCHEL, JIM ROOT, MARK TREMONTI, MYLES KENNEDY And More Play The First Guitar Riff Everyone Learns (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Even the greatest guitar players have to start somewhere. We've asked countless shredders what the first riff they ever learned was, and one answer came back more than any other. In this video, you'll see artists like Slipknot's Jim Root, Steel Panther's Satchel, and Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy perform and discuss the riff that started it all for them."