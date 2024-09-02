SATYRICON And ROTTING CHRIST Added To Inferno Metal Festival Norway 2025

Inferno Festival Norway 2025 has announced the next two bands joining the highly anticipated lineup, which will once again take place in Oslo, Norway from April 17 - 20 for another blasphemous Easter.

Organizers are overjoyed to welcome Norwegian national treasure Satyricon, as well as Greek icons Rotting Christ.

They join the previously announced 1349, Behemoth, Blood Incantation, Gaerea, Lamentari, Rosa Faenkap, Aeternus, Seth, Abyssic, Spectral Wound, Attan, Angist, Bythos, Syn, Violent Magic Orchestra, Tsjuder, Tiamat, Necrophobic, Schwein, Uma, Dizmal, and Vorbid.

Inferno Metal Festival started in 2001 – and is the longest-running metal festival in Norway – and one of the most important extreme metal festivals in the world. Showcasing the best of Norwegian metal and bringing acts from all over the world to Oslo, it is the place to be every Easter.

Inferno Experience: Every year, hundreds of metal fans from all over the world attend the festival and explore Norway’s capital city Oslo. In previous years, the festival has hosted several experiences for metal fans to explore the city’s darkest, but also most beautiful places, as well as offer enthusiasts a glimpse of Norway’s natural beauty, which has inspired many Norwegian artists in the past and still does. Stay tuned for more.

Inferno Official Hotel: Clarion Hotel The Hub: The Inferno family: audience and artists, media and music industry will gather at the official festival hotel Clarion The Hub for happenings, partying and a good night sleep. The Inferno Music Conference will take place at the hotel in the daytime Thursday and Friday. For guests staying at the hotel, it will be Oslo’s best hotel breakfast until 11:00 (you don`t want to miss it) and free access to swimming pool and sauna.

The Hub boasts Oslo’s best location, right in the city centre, next to Oslo Central Station and the Airport Express Train – and only about a five minutes walk from the venues Rockefeller & John Dee, Salt, Kniven, Vaterland, Brewgata and Rock In. No expensive taxi rides! Extend your stay and experience Oslo!

Organizers recently checked in with the following update: "Hope everyone is having an amazing summer! We know you're busy with holidays, festivals, and soaking up the sun, but we wanted to give you a sneak peek of what we've been working on at IMC.



Confirmed panels:

- In Defense Of Valhalla

- Smashing Through Walls: Metal In The Middle East

- Festival Presentations

Exciting panels in the works include:

- Publishing 101

- The OG Metal Label Giants

- Women In Live Music

- Smells Like Team Audit: A Guide To Accounting"

- Metal In Sync

... and many more.



Dive into an unparalleled lineup of sessions, speakers, and exclusive networking opportunities! This year, we're enhancing your experience with more networking parties and a Metal Fashion Show, among other exciting additions. Already 90 delegates confirmed for Inferno Music Conference 2025."

