SATYRICON - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Bloodstock Open Air 2024 Show Streaming

Iconic Norwegian metal band, Satyricon, performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 in Walton-on-Trent, England on August 11th. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be veiwed below.

Setlist:

"To Your Brethren in the Dark"

"Forhekset"

"Filthgrinder"

"Now, Diabolical"

"Black Crow on a Tombstone"

"Deep Calleth Upon Deep"

"Repined Bastard Nation"

"The Pentagram Burns"

"Fuel for Hatred"

"Hvite Krists Død"

"Mother North"

"K.I.N.G."

Polish black metal legends, Behemoth, have released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only