SATYRICON Frontman Has Best-Selling Wine In Norway

In a new social media post, Satyricon frontman Satyr has revealed his Wongraven Morgenstern Riesling wine is the best-selling wine in his home country of Norway.

He says: "This is a big day for me! Wongraven Morgenstern Riesling is now officially the most sold wine in the country. Regardless of white, red, sparkling, this grape, that grape, country, price etc etc. It is number one. Period.

"Congratulations to everyone who helped me make a wine of this quality and made others believe in what we believe in. We make what we like ourselves and hope that others will like it too! That simple.

"Thank you to all of you wine lovers out there who believe in what I do and for your continued support. What an amazing ride to be on! #wongravenwines #wongraven #morgenstern #riesling #pfalz #germany"

In July 2020, Norway’s Dagens Næringsliv reported Satyr had sold 90% of his wine company, Wongraven Wines, to Vingruppen, owned by wine and spirits producer Arcus.

Dagens Næringsliv obtained financial records that showed Satyr sold his business for NOK 51.3 million, which is about $5.4 million US.