SATYRICON, THY ART IS MURDER, LORD OF THE LOST, ASPHYX, ORANGE GOBLIN Confirmed For Poland's Mystic Festival 2024

Satyricon, Thy Art Is Murder, Lord Of The Lost, Asphyx, and Orange Goblin are the first artists confirmed for Mystic Festival 2024, be held at the Gdansk Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland from June 5-8.

Currently on sale:

- Early Bird four-day passes, priced at PLN 749.

- Four-day VIP passes, priced at PLN 1299.

You can also purchase festival passes through the eBilet website - instalment sales are available. Buy today, pay later.

The festival is organized by Mystic Coalition, an alliance of companies with vast experience in the concert, festival and recording market. It consists of Knock Out Productions, Mystic Production and B90.

(Top photo - Morten Andersen)