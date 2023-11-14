SAVAGE LANDS Debut First Single "The Last Howl" In Support The Forests Of Costa Rica; Features MEGADETH, SEPULTURA, OBITUARY Members; Music Video

Season of Mist is partnering with the musicians of Savage Lands. Through this partnership, they'll bang our heads together with members of Megadeath, Sepultura, Obituary and other legends of metal to support forests in Costa Rica. This is the first time a record label will be partnering and releasing the music of a non-profit organization. Watch the video for "The Last Howl" below.

After seeing first-hand how deforestation threatens Costa Rica's ecosystem, two angry metalheads started their own non-profit organization. Named after their joint passion for savage heavy metal and wildlife preservation, Savage Lands was founded in 2022 by Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and musician-turned-activist Sylvain Demercastel, who's a Costa Rica resident.

"Hearing the chainsaw on a daily basis, because of a recent real estate fever destroying Costa Rica's ecosystem, we thought it was time to start a new type of action", says Sylvain. "We are reaching out to this great active community of metalheads."

Today, Savage Lands are debuting their first single. "The Last Howl" features Andres Kisser (Sepultura) and John Tardy (Obituary). 100% of the song's royalties will go toward protecting threatened lands from deforestation.

Listening is already donating directly to the forest preservation effort. An extra step can always be taken by directly donating to the cause through savagelands.org/donation/.

Savage Lands raises money for reforestation & the creation of sanctuaries free of human destruction. Using their own royalties, donations and other fundraising efforts, the organization builds nature sanctuaries, establishes green zones and other land preservation projects. They partner with other non-profits, scientists and forest engineers, as well as Decibel Magazine and Season of Mist.

"If you want to make a difference, take action! Our greatest hope with Savage Lands is that it will inspire you to join us, and if you can, to start your own initiative to help preserve animals, forests, and our planet", says Dirk.

Learn more about Savage Lands here.

Lineup:

Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) - Drums

Sylvain Demercastel - Guitar

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) - Guitar

John Tardy (Obituary) - Vocals

Poun (Black Bomb A) - Vocals

Etienne Treton (Black Bomb A) - Bass