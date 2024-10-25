SAVATAGE Confirmed for Sao Paulo's Monsters Of Rock Alongside SCORPIONS, JUDAS PRIEST, EUROPE, OPETH, And More; Video Trailer

The legendary Savatage (Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums and Zak Stevens - vocals) have confirmed a rare appearance at the 2025 edition of Brazil's Monsters Of Rock festival, scheduled for April 19 in São Paulo.

Presented by Mercury Concerts, the 30th anniversary edition of the festival will also feature co-headliners Scorpions and Judas Priest, as well as Europe, Queensrÿche, Opeth and Stratovarius.

Tickets go on sale on November 1. Check out a video trailer below, and find more information at MercuryConcerts.com