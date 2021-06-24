SAVATAGE - Entire Studio Album Catalogue To Be Reissued On Vinyl; Video Trailer

In 2021, earMUSIC is paying tribute to heavy metal legends, Savatage, with the extensive re-release of their entire studio album back catalogue on high-quality 12" LP. From Sirens (1983) to Poets And Madmen (2001), the albums will be heading back to stores on finest vinyl after having been sought after by fans and collectors for a long time. All mastered for vinyl for stellar audio quality and reissued with enhanced artwork and extensive liner notes.

The release of the strictly limited 10" picture vinyl, The Hourglass at specialized vinyl retail in Germany on Saturday, July 31, followed by the international release on August 6, marks the forerunner of the carefully curated vinyl reissue series. The Hourglass comes emblazoned with a tailor-made, labyrinthine illustration of an hourglass, held by sixteen skeletons against a tempestuous surf. The single’s stunning, Doré-inspired visuals evoke aspects of memento mori and hearken back to The Wake of Magellan (1997) with their marine undertones. This carefully crafted record, limited to only 2.000 copies worldwide, isn’t just a must-have for fans of Savatage, but for any vinyl enthusiast.

And those who want even more classic Savatage on their record shelves will not have to wait too long: August 20 sees the vinyl re-release of Sirens (1983). Lauded as a “classic of metal history”, Savatage's debut album is still an absolute fan favorite, featuring songs such as "Sirens" and "Holocaust", which have remained an inherent part in the band’s live shows.

In addition to Sirens, sophomore record The Dungeons Are Calling will be re-released at the same time. The EP, originally released in 1984, contains cuts from the Sirens sessions, which delve into metaphors about the inner workings of a drug-addled mind. The Dungeons Are Calling”isn’t just as acclaimed as its predecessor, it’s also the perfect companion piece to Sirens.

On August 20, both albums will become available as a strictly limited heavyweight coloured LP gatefold collector’s edition, as well as on 180g black vinyl gatefold – available for pre-order now:

- Sirens

- The Dungeons Are Calling

Watch out for more Savatage vinyl reissues throughout the year.

Savatage adds: "Savatage fans! If you haven't already seen we have a new website for you to check out at savatage.com. We have a soon to be launched all new webstore with cool new merch and are re-releasing all of the Savatage catalog on vinyl in Europe with limited edition imports being available to our US fans here via our website.

"First on the release schedule is a 10" single for The Hourglass: If you want to see how amazing this turned out... (see the video below). The 10“ will be strictly limited to 2,000 numbered copies worldwide. To get into second gear, a vinyl re-release of Savatage’s debut album Sirens (1983) will see the light of day August 20, and so is the follow up album The Dungeons Are Calling (1984). Both albums will be available on 180g black vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl, all housed in beautiful gatefold jackets.

"The coloured vinyl variant of The Dungeons Are Calling will come with an exclusive 7” replica of the band’s 7“ single 'City Beneath The Surface'."