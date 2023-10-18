SAVATAGE Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Pays Tribute To CRISS OLIVA On The 30th Anniversary Of His Death - "I Miss You More Than Ever"

On October 17, 1993, at around 3:30 a.m., Savatage guitarist / co-founder Criss Oliva was killed on Highway 301 on their way to the Fourth Annual Livestock Festival held in Zephyrhills, Florida, just north of Tampa. An oncoming car operated by a drunk driver crossed the median and struck Oliva's car head-on. His wife, Dawn, survived the crash, but Oliva was killed instantly.

Savatage guitarist Chris Caffery penned an open letter to Oliva on the 30th anniversary of his passing and shared it via social media along with some photos.

Read the message below.

Caffery: "Thirty years ago I was actually in the same room that I’m in right now. I was playing my guitar and writing some ideas for the Doctor Butcher record. The phone rang and it was one of the first times someone had called me in my life to tell me a friend had passed away. This was more than a friend. He was my big brother and mentor.

Too many times since the phone has rang with similar news. None as devastating as this one.

Criss’s final words to me a few weeks earlier the last time I saw him were 'I love you, keep an eye on my brother for me.' Thirty years later I’m still trying, big brother; as you know it’s not that easy!

For so many reasons I miss you more than ever. Mostly because I just miss my brother and I wish I was getting ready to leave for a tour with you.

As the song said, 'I don’t know where the years have gone...' That part was exactly true. Paul followed with 'Memories can only last so long.' I disagree with that one. They are always there, and always last, and the crowds are not gone. They are growing. The legion is stronger, just as that song said! Doing my best to keep bringing your music to them. Hopefully sooner than later we can get back out to show you just how much stronger that legion is!

In the meantime, I love you and miss you, and I have some steel picks and a new Jackson I’m sure you would have tried to steal about to hit the road!"