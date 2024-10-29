SAVATAGE Mastermind JON OLIVA Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis And Meniere's Disease

The legendary Savatage (with the lineup of Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums and Zak Stevens - vocals) recently confirmed a rare appearance at the 2025 edition of Brazil's Monsters Of Rock festival, scheduled for April 19 in São Paulo.

Savatage mastermind, Jon Oliva, has explained his absence from the lineup for the Monsters Of Rock show, sharing the following message via social media:

"Hello Savatage Fans,

"This is Jon Oliva. I want to set a few things straight for everyone. First of all, I am very excited for Johnny, Chris, Zak, Jeff & Al to play again. I feel it's important for the fans to enjoy our music live, and believe me these guys will kick ass.

"As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought. As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as well as Meniere's Disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again.

"I am working closely with the guys and will be involved in every other aspect of the show. I am 100 percent behind the guys doing this and I promise I will return asap.

"In the meantime, I am working in the studio on new material. I love you all and thank you for understanding my situation, I know my brothers will deliver the goods.

"Enjoy Sava Legions, Much love to you all." - Jon Oliva

Presented by Mercury Concerts, the 30th anniversary edition of the Monsters Of Rock festival will also feature co-headliners Scorpions and Judas Priest, as well as Europe, Queensrÿche, Opeth and Stratovarius.

Tickets go on sale on November 1. Check out a video trailer below, and find more information at MercuryConcerts.com.