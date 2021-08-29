SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Bassist JOHNNY LEE MIDDLETON Guests On Waste Some Time With Jason Green; Video Interview

Johnny Lee Middleton, best known as the bass guitar player for Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, recently appeared on Waste Some Time With Jason Green. During the 55-minute chat, which can be seen below, Middleton talks about the following topics, and more:

  • Disappointment in the Fight For The Rock record
  • Jon Oliva beating up Dave Mustaine, resulting in Savatage getting suspended from a tour
  • Savatage being thrown off the Dio tour for cocaine “distribution”
  • How he found about Criss Olivia’s tragic death
  • How Trans Siberian Orchestra was created and will attempt to tour in 2021
  • Will Savatage reunite to record and tour again?

 




