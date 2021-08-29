SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Bassist JOHNNY LEE MIDDLETON Guests On Waste Some Time With Jason Green; Video Interview

Johnny Lee Middleton, best known as the bass guitar player for Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, recently appeared on Waste Some Time With Jason Green. During the 55-minute chat, which can be seen below, Middleton talks about the following topics, and more:

Disappointment in the Fight For The Rock record

Jon Oliva beating up Dave Mustaine, resulting in Savatage getting suspended from a tour

Savatage being thrown off the Dio tour for cocaine “distribution”

How he found about Criss Olivia’s tragic death

How Trans Siberian Orchestra was created and will attempt to tour in 2021

Will Savatage reunite to record and tour again?