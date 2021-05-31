SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Shares Acoustic Cover Of WARRANT's "I Saw Red"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has uploaded a new video clip along with the following message:

"It’s never too late to do things too late at night! If that makes any sense!

Recorded a quick cover version of the song 'I Saw Red' from Warrant. This is a quick spin off of Jani Lane’s acoustic version of this beautiful song. I explained the story as to why I did this recording and video in the video. Besides it being a great song.



Jani was without a doubt one of the most talented musicians and singers from that late '80s metal bunch. Tragic loss. Not a perfect recording by any means. This wasn’t rehearsed or worked out. I literally listened to it a few times and learned it and played and sang it 10 minutes later! I probably could do it better but it’s late and I’m tired and I’m too busy to spend time perfecting cover versions of songs I like. So remember I didn’t even listen to this take until after this video was made. Live karaoke!"

"I Saw Red" is taken from Warrant's 1990 album, Cherry Pie. The album is the band's best-known and highest-selling release and peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200. The album also featured the hits "Cherry Pie", "Uncle Tom's Cabin" and "Blind Faith".