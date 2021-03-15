SAVING GRACE Feat. LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT To Perform At Black Deer Festival In June

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, and his band Saving Grace are confirmed to perform at Black Deer Festival 2021, taking place June 25 - 27, in Kent, UK.

Black Deer takes place in the sweeping grounds of one of Britain’s oldest deer parks, Eridge Park, which lies on the border of East Sussex and Kent. Just 50 minutes by train from London to nearby Royal Tunbridge Wells station.

Tickets are available here.