SAXON And URIAH HEEP Announce 2024 US Tour
January 8, 2024, 51 minutes ago
Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal is the title of the upcoming United States tour by two British Legends in the rock and metal genres - Uriah Heep and Saxon.
With almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will truly be The Best Of British Rock And Metal!
The tour is a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Uriah Heep closing and others Saxon.
Saxon were formed in 1979 and became leaders in the NWOBHM movement alongside bands such as Iron Maiden and Def Leppard and inspiration to the likes of Metallica, Pantera, etc. Touring to support their 24th studio album Hell, Fire & Damnation, released on January 19th 2024, the band have continued to be at the top of their game throughout the years. Headlining many of the major rock festivals annually in Europe as well as an extensive touring commitment around the world, their massive and loyal fan base continues to grow and the band don’t look as though they are slowing down at any point soon. Their setlist will consist of all the classic tracks such as: "Wheels Of Steel", "747 (Strangers In The Night)", "Strong Arm Of The Law", "Power And The Glory", and "Denim And Leather".
Uriah Heep are currently into their 54th year and have never stopped! With a 25 studio albums catalog, the band are touring to support their 2023 release Chaos & Colour that has had rave reviews from both fans and media alike worldwide. As part of the “Big Four” in the '70s, which also included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple, Uriah Heep were pioneers in the hard rock field and an inspiration to many major touring and recording artists still to this day. The band continue to tour around the world with 63 countries under their belt over the years. Having sold over 40 million records, fans old and new continue to flock to shows and festival appearances to experience the classic hits such as: "Easy Livin’", "Gypsy", "Stealin’", "Sweet Lorraine" and "July Morning".
The tour will take in the following cities with dates as follows:
April
23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
24 - Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
25 - Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
28 - Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
30 - Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre
May
1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
2 - Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
3 - Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
5 - Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
7 - Long Island, NY – Patchogue Theatre
8 - Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
10 - Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley Arts
11 - Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic
12 - Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
14 - Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 - Marietta, OH – People’s Bank Theatre
17 - Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
18 - Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre
19 - St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre
21 - Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
22 - Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
24 - Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
25 - Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center
29 - Houston, TX – House Of Blues
30 - San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
31 - Dallas, TX – Glass Cactus
More dates to be added!
Tickets are available via general on sale Friday, January 12th through all usual ticket outlets.
VIP packages are also available consisting of a pre-show meet & greet with both bands together, signed photo of each band, personal photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise item from each band, and a special VIP tour laminate.