SAXON And URIAH HEEP Announce 2024 US Tour

Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal is the title of the upcoming United States tour by two British Legends in the rock and metal genres - Uriah Heep and Saxon.

With almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will truly be The Best Of British Rock And Metal!

The tour is a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Uriah Heep closing and others Saxon.

Saxon were formed in 1979 and became leaders in the NWOBHM movement alongside bands such as Iron Maiden and Def Leppard and inspiration to the likes of Metallica, Pantera, etc. Touring to support their 24th studio album Hell, Fire & Damnation, released on January 19th 2024, the band have continued to be at the top of their game throughout the years. Headlining many of the major rock festivals annually in Europe as well as an extensive touring commitment around the world, their massive and loyal fan base continues to grow and the band don’t look as though they are slowing down at any point soon. Their setlist will consist of all the classic tracks such as: "Wheels Of Steel", "747 (Strangers In The Night)", "Strong Arm Of The Law", "Power And The Glory", and "Denim And Leather".

Uriah Heep are currently into their 54th year and have never stopped! With a 25 studio albums catalog, the band are touring to support their 2023 release Chaos & Colour that has had rave reviews from both fans and media alike worldwide. As part of the “Big Four” in the '70s, which also included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple, Uriah Heep were pioneers in the hard rock field and an inspiration to many major touring and recording artists still to this day. The band continue to tour around the world with 63 countries under their belt over the years. Having sold over 40 million records, fans old and new continue to flock to shows and festival appearances to experience the classic hits such as: "Easy Livin’", "Gypsy", "Stealin’", "Sweet Lorraine" and "July Morning".

The tour will take in the following cities with dates as follows:

April

23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

24 - Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

25 - Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

28 - Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

30 - Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre

May

1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

2 - Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

3 - Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

5 - Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

7 - Long Island, NY – Patchogue Theatre

8 - Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10 - Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley Arts

11 - Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic

12 - Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

14 - Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Marietta, OH – People’s Bank Theatre

17 - Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

18 - Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

19 - St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

21 - Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

24 - Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

25 - Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center

29 - Houston, TX – House Of Blues

30 - San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

31 - Dallas, TX – Glass Cactus

More dates to be added!

Tickets are available via general on sale Friday, January 12th through all usual ticket outlets.

VIP packages are also available consisting of a pre-show meet & greet with both bands together, signed photo of each band, personal photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise item from each band, and a special VIP tour laminate.