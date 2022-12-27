SAXON Announce Shows In Chile, Argentina And Mexico For Seize The Day World Tour 2023

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, have announced shows in Chile, Argentina and Mexico in April for their Seize The Day World Tour 2023. Dates are listed below.

Saxon recently added new European dates to their Seize The Day World Tour. Special guests on the new dates listed below will be German metal titans, Rage.

“It has been a great year for Saxon this year," says vocalist Biff Byford. "A massive THANKS to all who bought the album and came to see us live… The pilgrimage starts again next year with Seize The Day Tour - Part 2. Have a great Christmas and Happy New Year! Here’s a new video for you.”

The aforementioned new video is for the song "Dambuters", taken from the album Carpe Diem, released in February 2022 via Silver Lining Music.

(Photo - Steph Byford)