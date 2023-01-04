SAXON Expect To Release New Studio Album In 2024; Songwriting Nearly Finished

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler. In the interview Nigel Glockler gives an update on Saxon's upcoming plans, as well updates on his new band, Six By Six. Watch below.

In regards to Saxon's upcoming plans, Nigel reveals: ""What's going to happen is we're right in the middle of another album already. The songs are being sort of finalized as we talk. I think then we're going to release it in 2024, and then that'll be a big tour. We've done the writing it's just a case of recording it all now but the writing is the process that takes the time because you've got so many ideas from everyone. We work on them and that's what takes the time."

Saxon recently announced shows in Chile, Argentina and Mexico in April for their Seize The Day World Tour 2023. Dates are listed below.

The band also added new European dates to their Seize The Day World Tour. Special guests on the new dates listed below will be German metal titans, Rage.

(Photo - Steph Byford)