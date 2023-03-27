SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN Thanks Fans For "Tremendous Outpourings Of Love And Respect Worldwide"

Guitarist Paul Quinn of British heavy metal legends Saxon recently announced that he has decided to "step back from touring".

Said Saxon: "After much soul searching our great friend and fellow warrior Paul Quinn has decided to step back from touring with Saxon. After many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn't want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down. Paul will continue to record with the band and may play select special shows in the future. Saxon stand by Paul's decision and will keep you all informed regarding our next journey."

Quinn has since shared the following message to his fans: "Dear all, seeing the tremendous outpourings of love and respect worldwide, I am deeply grateful. It was an honour sharing this life-enhancing experience with you, our loyal fans. I agreed to perform the confirmed shows until autumn, but due to other circumstances the band need time to regroup sooner.

After 50 years of being on the road, I look forward to trying some new things that this battered body still allows, so our paths might cross again. I will always be proud of what we created with Saxon, so it will remain in my DNA. Finishing these last gigs for you and recording music when required is part of the plan.

I wish all the best to the band for their new chapter and I hope you will join me on mine, whether it is with The Cards or other projects. Play it Loud and keep the Wheels of Steel rolling.

All my best, Paul Quinn."



Saxon's More Inspirations is out now via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of Inspirations in 2021, More Inspirations is the second ‘deep dish’ serving of the influences which have fed the mighty Saxon’s immensely successful 40+ year career.

Whether unveiling a sensational take on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band’s “The Faith Healer” (in the process showing the direct lineage from teenage turntables to international glory), getting feral with The Animal’s “We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place”, letting loose a high-octane take on Alice Cooper’s “From The Inside”, or laying down a ferocious tribute to KISS’ “Detroit Rock City”, More Inspirations is a joyous trip into the sounds which galvanized the Barnsley boys and continue to get spun on home stereos and tour buses.

Produced by Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, More Inspirations also includes enthusiastic takes on Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top and Cream, as well as a thunderous “Razamanaz” by Nazareth, a tasty take on The Who’s “Substitute”, and a thick groove take on Uriah Heep’s “Gypsy”. Whether this is your first dance with such classic songs, or you’ve come to see where Saxon were born, More Inspirations delivers the goods and then some.

Saxon’s More Inspirations is available on 12” Black Vinyl, CD Digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles; to order head here.

Tracklisting:

"We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place"

"The Faith Healer"

"From the Inside"

"Chevrolet"

"Substitute"

"Gypsy"

"Man On the Silver Mountain"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Razamanaz"

"Tales of Brave Ulysses"

- Produced by Biff Byford

- Recorded by Seb Byford and Jacky Lehmann

- Mixed and Mastered by Jacky Lehmann, www.audiosound.de

- Mastered for vinyl at Abbey Studios, London

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass