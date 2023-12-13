SAXON Members Featured In AMON AMARTH's "Saxons & Vikings" Music Video

Fans can now watch the brand new music video for the song "Saxons & Vikings", off Amon Amarth’s current album, The Great Heathen Army.

The video features British heavy metal band Saxon's Biff Byford, who provides vocals for the song, along with his bandmates Paul Quinn and Doug Scarratt facing off against Amon Amarth’s very own Vikings Olavi Mikkonen, Ted Lundström, Johan Söderberg, Johan Hegg, and Jocke Wallgren. Who will win and who will die? Watch the video to see the fate of these Saxons and Vikings.

Johan Hegg had this to say of the new video; ”Recording this song with the legends from Saxon was amazing. It was such an honour to have them on this track, and to shoot a video with them was so much fun. I think the video came out great, really epic. It captures the essence of the song perfectly and the fight scenes are awesome!"

Biff Byford added; “Doing the ‘Saxons and Vikings’ video was good fun, the fight scenes were epic and the song is cool."

Following their summer run crisscrossing the continent with their metal comrades in Ghost, Amon Amarth will return to US and Canadian stages this spring on the Metal Crushes All Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation; the band’s biggest North American tour to date!

Set to commence on April 21 and run through May 25, the twenty-four-date journey includes a raid at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Support will be provided by special guests Cannibal Corpse along with Obituary and Frozen Soul making for a must-see heavy metal event of the year. See all confirmed dates below.

Comments, Amon Amarth: "Heed our warning; we are gearing up for our biggest and most epic raid in North American history! We are bringing a massive show that will leave your cities in ashes. Scorching the Earth with us are our good friends Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul. Come out to the shows and party like Vikings and raise your horns with us. METAL CRUSHES ALL!"

Tickets at amonamarth.com.

Dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR *

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC *

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC *

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL *

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

* arena show