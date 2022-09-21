SAXON Release "Black Is The Night" Single And Music Video; UK / European Headline Tour To Include Special Guests DIAMOND HEAD

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, are thrilled to announce the release of their new single, “Black Is The Night”, which is taken from latest album, Carpe Diem.

“Black Is The Night” is quintessentially Saxon, a song bursting with heavy metal energy fuelled by heavy riffs, stomping drums and intense bluesy reminiscences. Watch the new video below:

In addition, the band will embark on a full UK/European headline tour this fall, with special guests Diamond Head.

Kicking off on October 2 in Paris, the Seize The Day Tour will see the band bring their incendiary, energetic and electrifying live performance to 31 cities across Europe and the UK. For the first time fans will experience the band playing songs from latest album Carpe Diem, amongst the classic anthems.

Frontman Biff Byford comments: “Looking forward to the Seize The Day Tour. See you all on the road and enjoy the new video for Black Is The Night!”

EU tickets here, UK tickets here.

Tour dates:

October

2 - Paris, France - Trianon

3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

4 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

7 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

8 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

15 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

18 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

21 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

22 - Metz, France - La Bam

23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

November

11 - Ipswich, UK - Regent Theatre

12 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall

13 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

14 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

15 - Bath, UK - Forum

16 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

18 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

19 - Blackburn, UK - King George's Hall

20 - Aberdeen, UK - Music Hall

21 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

22 - Hull, UK - City Hall

23 - York, UK - Barbican

25 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

26 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass