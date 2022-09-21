SAXON Release "Black Is The Night" Single And Music Video; UK / European Headline Tour To Include Special Guests DIAMOND HEAD
September 21, 2022, 22 minutes ago
British heavy metal legends, Saxon, are thrilled to announce the release of their new single, “Black Is The Night”, which is taken from latest album, Carpe Diem.
“Black Is The Night” is quintessentially Saxon, a song bursting with heavy metal energy fuelled by heavy riffs, stomping drums and intense bluesy reminiscences. Watch the new video below:
In addition, the band will embark on a full UK/European headline tour this fall, with special guests Diamond Head.
Kicking off on October 2 in Paris, the Seize The Day Tour will see the band bring their incendiary, energetic and electrifying live performance to 31 cities across Europe and the UK. For the first time fans will experience the band playing songs from latest album Carpe Diem, amongst the classic anthems.
Frontman Biff Byford comments: “Looking forward to the Seize The Day Tour. See you all on the road and enjoy the new video for Black Is The Night!”
EU tickets here, UK tickets here.
Tour dates:
October
2 - Paris, France - Trianon
3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
4 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
7 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
8 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol
10 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
15 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
18 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
21 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon
22 - Metz, France - La Bam
23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
November
11 - Ipswich, UK - Regent Theatre
12 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall
13 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion
14 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall
15 - Bath, UK - Forum
16 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
18 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
19 - Blackburn, UK - King George's Hall
20 - Aberdeen, UK - Music Hall
21 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
22 - Hull, UK - City Hall
23 - York, UK - Barbican
25 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall
26 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Saxon lineup:
Biff Byford - Vocals
Paul Quinn - Guitar
Nigel Glockler - Drums
Doug Scarratt - Guitar
Nibbs Carter - Bass