SAXON Release Official Lyric Video For "Super Nova"

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, recently released their new album, Carpe Diem, via Silver Lining Music. Today, the band releases an official lyric video for the son, "Super Nova".

Frontman Biff Byford states: "It’s about a black hole, which are things I’ve been interested in and read about, and it’s such a fantastic riff that the whole “Supernova” idea fitted well. It’s really great to sing, and in rehearsal it just plays itself. The guitar has got that riff that’s like muscle memory.”

Carpe Diem is available in a variety of formats and orders can be placed here.

Cover art by Paul R. Gregory.

Tracklisting:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)"

"Age Of Steam"

"The Pilgrimage"

"Dambusters"

"Remember The Fallen"

"Super Nova"

"Lady In Gray"

"All For One"

"Black Is The Night"

"Living On the Limit"

"The Pilgrimage" video:

“Remember The Fallen” video:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)" video:

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass