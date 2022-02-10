SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Discusses His Experiences With The Supernatural - "Who The F#%k Was That I Was Just Talking To?"

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, recently released their new album, Carpe Diem, via Silver Lining Music. In a new interview with RockSverige.se, frontman Biff Byford talks about the record, performing live, religion, future plans, and more.

While discussing the Carpe Diem track, "Lady In Gray", in which he sings "She's supernatural…”, Byford reveals whether or not he's ever experienced something supernatural?

"Yeah, a lot of times in my life," says Biff. "That particular story on that was that I bought my son and his girlfriend a night in the most haunted castle in England and the room is called the Gray room. “The lady in gray” haunted that room and apparently, she died when her husband left her. She died of a broken heart and she roamed the castle looking for him. That´s where it comes from. If you google her you come up with lots of images walking through rooms."

Asked to give an example of anything he's seen himself or experienced, Byford reveals: "I've seen some things. I've talked to a few people who actually weren't there. I was working on an old house, a medieval house, and I was working with a friend. I was on a ladder doing something on the ceiling and he was on the floor, sitting next to me, and I was talking to him for quite some time and then I heard the door open and he waled in. I went “Who the fuck was that I was just talking to?” (laughs). Things like that. I've seen cats walk through walls. It didn't really bother me because I´ve never been hurt. While I lived in France I lived in a chateau and sometimes you could see children stood on the stairs. Not all the time and not crystal clear, but like a glance in the corner of your eye."

Read more at RockSverige.se.

Carpe Diem is available in a variety of formats and orders can be placed here.

Cover art by Paul R. Gregory.

Tracklisting:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)"

"Age Of Steam"

"The Pilgrimage"

"Dambusters"

"Remember The Fallen"

"Super Nova"

"Lady In Gray"

"All For One"

"Black Is The Night"

"Living On the Limit"

"The Pilgrimage" video:

“Remember The Fallen” video:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)" video:

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass