SAXON's BIFF BYFORD - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Saxon vocalist, Biff Byford, recently sat down with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Saxon’s 24th studio album, Hell, Fire And Damnation, is available now via Silver Lining Music.

Hell, Fire And Damnation is a superlative British heavy metal classic. Biff delivers his richest vocals in years, Nigel Glockler and Nibbs Carter on drums and bass respectively lay down the rhythmic law with bombastic power, and the guitars of Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler are fresh and fiery, a perfect complement to each other, carrying an overall energy and fury which will have fans salivating. Musically, Saxon bring it all to the table. There's a furious tribute to actual heavy metal in the denim & leather coated super-sprint “Fire And Steel”, a wonderful nod to the NWOBHM's birth in the electric mid-pace “Pirates Of The Airwaves” and the glorious frenetic assault of the title track “Hell, Fire And Damnation”.

Produced by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Accept and Priest guitarist) and Biff Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, Hell, Fire And Damnation strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal muscle which Saxon co-created.

Hell, Fire And Damnation is available in a variety of formats and orders can be placed here.

Hell, Fire And Damnation tracklisting:

"The Prophecy"

"Hell, Fire And Damnation"

"Madame Guillotine"

"Fire And Steel"

"There’s Something In Roswell"

"Kubla Khan And The Merchant Of Venice"

"Pirates Of The Airwaves"

"1066"

"Witches Of Salem"

"Super Charger"

"There’s Something In Roswell" video:

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" video:

- Produced by Andy Sneap and Biff Byford

- Album mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap

- Vocals recorded by Seb Byford at Big Silver Barn, York, UK; Drums recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Lampes Posthotel Old Cinema Restaurant Der Krug (Germany); Guitars recorded at Big Silver Barn, York, UK

2024 promises to be a great year for Saxon, with the European tour alongside Judas Priest and Uriah Heep kicking-off in the UK in March, the arrival of the heavy metal masterpiece Hell, Fire And Damnation and the recently announced co-headline US tour with Uriah Heep titled “Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal”.

“Getting these shows in March 2024 with Judas Priest and Uriah Heep meant it made sense to push and get the album made faster,” says Biff, “so, we got on with it in haste and pulled it out of the bag. It was tricky, but I think it’s safe to say we managed it well.”

All Saxon tour dates and tickets can be found here.