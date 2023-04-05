SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Says "There's No Secret" To Keeping His Voice In Shape - "If You Can Talk, You Can Sing"; Video

Metal Pilgrim has released a new video interview with Saxon's Biff Byford, who discusses the band's future, their More Inspirations album, guitarist Paul Quinn retiring from touring, Saxon's next studio album, the early days of NWOBHM, and much more. Watch below:

Saxon's More Inspirations is out now via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of Inspirations in 2021, More Inspirations is the second ‘deep dish’ serving of the influences which have fed the mighty Saxon’s immensely successful 40+ year career.

Whether unveiling a sensational take on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band’s “The Faith Healer” (in the process showing the direct lineage from teenage turntables to international glory), getting feral with The Animal’s “We’ve Gotta Get Out Of This Place”, letting loose a high-octane take on Alice Cooper’s “From The Inside”, or laying down a ferocious tribute to KISS’ “Detroit Rock City”, More Inspirations is a joyous trip into the sounds which galvanized the Barnsley boys and continue to get spun on home stereos and tour buses.

Produced by Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, More Inspirations also includes enthusiastic takes on Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top and Cream, as well as a thunderous “Razamanaz” by Nazareth, a tasty take on The Who’s “Substitute”, and a thick groove take on Uriah Heep’s “Gypsy”. Whether this is your first dance with such classic songs, or you’ve come to see where Saxon were born, More Inspirations delivers the goods and then some.

Saxon’s More Inspirations is available on 12” Black Vinyl, CD Digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles; to order head here.

Tracklisting:

"We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place"

"The Faith Healer"

"From the Inside"

"Chevrolet"

"Substitute"

"Gypsy"

"Man On the Silver Mountain"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Razamanaz"

"Tales of Brave Ulysses"

- Produced by Biff Byford

- Recorded by Seb Byford and Jacky Lehmann

- Mixed and Mastered by Jacky Lehmann, www.audiosound.de

- Mastered for vinyl at Abbey Studios, London

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass