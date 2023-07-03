SAXON To Play First Show With DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER Replacing PAUL QUINN This Friday - "I'm Sure The Guys In METALLICA Are Quite Excited About It," Says BIFF BYFORD

Saxon will play their first ever show with Brian Tatler (Diamond Head) replacing Paul Quinn in Athens this Friday at Rockwave Festival. In a new interview with Yiannis Dolas from Rockpages.gr, Saxon leader Biff Byford talks about the upcoming show, hints at the theme of Saxon's new album, comments on people shooting live shows with their phones, reveals he'd like to do a mini-tour of Greece, and much more. Read a few excerpts below...

Rockpages.gr: I have to ask you, though, did any former member of the band came to mind when Paul said that he’s going to retire from the road?

Biff Byford: "No. Well, there’s not many people that can stand in for Paul then. Graham Oliver certainly can’t stand in for Paul. So that’s the only person you’re talking about, right? Graham is a great guitarist, but he is not Paul Quinn. Paul is a very fast, fluid player. Graham is more a blues, slowe type of player. So, I don’t think Graham could do Paul’s parts. So, now we have a guitarist that was capable of playing what Paul played."

Rockpages.gr: So, are you are you expecting a lot of mobile phones in the air? Recording the first show with Brian. Are you annoyed by that?

Byford: "There’s always a lot of mobile phones in the air. I mean, it’s crazy. People should put them down and watch the show live. But yeah, there’s always a lot of the mobile phones, it’s a bit like when we take the Eagle out, you know… when the Eagle comes down off the ceiling, then there’s thousands of cameras. I just think that’s the modern way people do things. I think that there will be a few videos, because it’s the first show and people want to get a lot of hits on Facebook and Instagram for the first bit of live footage of Brian."

Rockpages.gr: How did you hook up with Brian Tatler?

Byford: "I’ve known Brian for quite some time and Paul got Covid... Last year, I think and Brian was set in case Paul couldn’t do the show. So, Brian was already up to speed on the music and he’s from the ‘80s, you know, and I think the fans want somebody in there to be excited. You know, Brian brings a lot to the live. (Diamond Head) They’ve played with us a few times back in the day, mostly festivals and big concerts... We’ve crossed paths with them. We knew them from, you know, from way back in 1981-82 I think, I’m maybe wrong! I am sure the guys in Metallica are quite excited about it (Brian joining Saxon). Seeing Brian with the band! That would be great! I’m all up to it. We’ve worked together a little bit, already, you know. So we’re going to be rehearsing before the first show, so should everything should be good. By the time we get to Greece we would be firing on the six!"

Saxon will join Judas Priest for the "Metal Masters 2024" European. Also on board are Uriah Heep, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

April

1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland

5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France

6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

8 - Zenith - Paris, France

