SAXON Unleash Video For "Dambusters"

“It has been a great year for Saxon this year," says vocalist Biff Byford. "A massive THANKS to all who bought the album and came to see us live… The pilgrimage starts again next year with Seize The Day Tour - Part 2. Have a great Christmas and Happy New Year! Here’s a new video for you.”

The aforementioned new video is for the song "Dambuters", taken from the album Carpe Diem, released in February 2022 via Silver Lining Music.

British heavy metal legends, Saxon, have added new European dates to their Seize The Day World Tour. A video message from frontman, Biff Byford, can be found below. Special guests on the new dates listed below will be German metal titans, Rage.

Germany & Austria pre-sale tickets are available at paco.agency, and eventim.de. Luxembourg general onsale here.

Poland general onsale from 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 28, here. Germany & Austria general onsale from 10 AM on Friday, December 30 at all box offices and here.

Dates:

March

8 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

9 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

10 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik

11 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Rostock, Germany - Moya

17 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

18 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

19 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy