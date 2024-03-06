Scandinavian Doom Metal Trio KATLA Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Napalm Records is proud to welcome Katla, a new extreme doom metal force spawned from Scandinavia.

Formed in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2018, the trio quickly gained a following in the underground scene and continued to expand with shows, touring and releases. With a penchant for all things metal, beer and partying, the band’s carefree vibe is evenly matched with their undeniably searing sonic chaos - boasting a gritty, filthy sound chock full of fierce drumming, hellish growls and stage-dominating riffs.

Katla has conquered the stages of notable festivals like Wacken, Copenhell and G! Festival on the Faroe Islands. Having also unleashed their crushing doom all over Denmark - as witnessed on their tour with Danish death metal heroes Baest - Katla is now ready to bring their mischief to more European cities. Fans of Conan, Dopelord, Mantar, Iron Monkey, Lord Mantis, Red Fang, Dopethrone, Monolord, Sleep, Electric Wizard and everything in between will be headbanging to Katla in no time.

Katla on the signing: “Napalm Records is a bunch of legends and a hella cool record label. Joining both the booking and record label sides of Napalm seems like an all-gas-no-brakes setup, which we are thrilled to put on one wheel and fire up. Prepare for some heavy tunes and killer shows! All hail Love and Satan.”

Check out the doom metal vibe of Katla below:

Katla are:

Rasmus Bang - drums and vocals

Marc Lennart Christensen - guitar

Theis Stenberg Thorgersen - bass and vocals