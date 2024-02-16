SCANNER – 1989 Album Terminal Earth To Receive Vinyl Reissue In April

Scanner’s second album Terminal Earth will be reissued on vinyl on April 26, 2024.

ROAR! Rock of Angels Records in collaboration with Pottmortem Records has announced the reissue of Scanner’s second full-length album Terminal Earth on limited to 400 copies blue transparent vinyl. A long overdue reissue of this timeless classic, a vinyl version that coincides with the album’s 35th anniversary of its original release back in 1989.

With the last reissue on vinyl having been released back in 2016, this long out-of-print masterpiece finally available on vinyl again. Preorder at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Law”

“Not Alone”

“Wonder”

“Buy Or Die”

“Telemania”

“Touch The Light”

Side B

“Terminal Earth”

“From The Dust Of Ages”

“The Challenge”

“L.A.D.Y.”