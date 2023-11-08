SCANNER To Release The Cosmic Race Album In January

Scanner will release their new album The Cosmic Race on January 12, 2024 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

The Cosmic Race is a concept and will be the Germans’ first full-length since 2015’s The Judgement.

A few words about the album, from the band’s mastermind Axel Julius: “Since the lyrics of the album are about humans leaving the earth to colonize a new planet, our goal was to create this spirit of optimism, which never has a purely euphoric side, but also harbors doubts and fear of the unknown to be reflected in the songs. We also try to bring a certain melancholy into these songs. In the middle of the album's creation process, we were just at the end of the pandemic, which led directly into the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which initially caused our creativity to paralyze. Some people may have been aware that no HAPPY METAL could be expected from Scanner during such phases.

“Close friends have already told us that the band sounds a bit ‘darker’. Not that we used to avoid the minor chord, but we definitely use it a little more often here. And we believe that this also corresponds to the current state of mind of many people on this planet. Ultimately, we tried to musically realize the balance between these currently difficult times and the hope for a humane future. The album definitely conveys several levels of emotion musically, but without diminishing Scanner's recognition value.

“That's why there are speedy songs as well as mid-tempo songs and you always get Scanner. I'm sure our fans will like the album very much and will appreciate that the music follows a conceptual story. If you like, you can listen to the album in the conceptual chronological order via a playlist. The story is told in the booklet and specifies this order.”

The Cosmic Race will be released on January 12, 2024 as LTD. Mediabook CD Inc. Patch, two limited splatter vinyl versions, one super-limited picture disc version and digital streaming / download format. Preorder at roar.gr.

The Cosmic Race notes:

-Recorded and mixed 2022/23 at s1s-Studio Gelsenkirchen

-All songs and lyrics by Axel Julius

-Recorded, mixed and produced by Axel Julius (aka Nigel Boston)

-Mastered by Max Morton.

-All artwork by Henar Sherif / Layout by ArtWeRK-Mediadesign

Tracklisting:

“The Earth Song”

“Face The Fight”

“Warriors Of The Light”

“Dance Of The Dead”

“Scanner’s Law”

“A New Horizon”

“Farewell To The Sun”

“Space Battalion”

“The Last And First In Line”

Scanner are:

Efthimions Ioannidis – Vocals

Axel Julius – All Guitars

Jörn Bettenrup – Bass

Boris Frenkel – Drums