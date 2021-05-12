SCAR OF THE SUN Drops "Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence" Music Video

Greek modern metal five-piece, Scar Of The Sun, will release of their third full-length, Inertia, on May 14 via Napalm Records. After releasing the first powerful harbinger, “I Am The Circle”, followed by exciting title anthem, “Inertia”, the unit now sets free “Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence”, along with an captivating live video that was recorded when Scar Of The Sun supported the mighty Rotting Christ in Athens on the last show before the pandemic hit with undeterrable force.

The song marks the second instalment in the album’s “Quantum Leap Zero”-trilogy and wanders between harsh elements and intense, almost calm moments, giving way to singer Terry Nikas’ hard-hitting lyrics and showcases Scar Of The Sun’s multifaceted nature, stirring up the anticipation for Inertia even more.

Scar Of The Sun’s Terry Nikas adds: “The third video of Inertia, second installment of the ‘Quantum Leap Zero’ trilogy, ‘Transition To Turbulence’ is the most indicative song of the album in my eyes! This was filmed at our last show before COVID hit, a magnificent sold out show as direct support to the legendary Rotting Christ in front of 2,700 people in Athens, Greece. This is probably my favorite song on Inertia and definitely the one that I am most looking forward to playing live again when the time comes!”

On Inertia, Scar Of The Sun utilizes scientific terminology to transmit their impassioned messages of difficult trials and social awareness lyrically, conveying an overarching theme that reflects one of society’s heaviest burdens – that financial gain has flourished at the expense of humanity and the livelihoods of everyday people.

Terry Nikas about the album: “Third strike, this album is our punch to the world disarray! The most aggressive album we’ve done so far indicates our current intentions! The main concept of Inertia deals with how financial interests act against the lives of everyday normal people, no matter where you come from, since profit knows no ethics and nationalities. We become lab rats and we struggle in our everyday life while at the same time that extreme minority that runs the financial interests see people like numbers and value our lives like ants. These are matters that concern and annoy me and I had to get them out of my chest.”

Instrumental intro “Hydrogen” stirs things up before kicking in with hard-hitting title track “Inertia”, evoking a truly thunderous verse and, propelled by blasting drums, leads into an undeniably catchy chorus, while the “Quantum Leap Zero”-trilogy conveys very intense and dramatic events that occured in Greece in 2015: Suppression, rise/revolution and huge defeat in the end. Beginning with “Quantum Leap Zero I: Torque Control”, Scar Of The Sun unveils a whole new instrumental facet of the record, splicing their soundscapes with distinctively desolate vibes. “Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence”, on the other hand, calls for an untamed storm to annihilate everything, followed by atmospheric “Oxygen”, smashing “The Fallible Experiment” and poignant trilogy-closer “Quantum Leap Zero III: Thrust”. Inertia ends with “Anastasis” (Greek for “resurrection”), an intense track about the terrible pain of losing someone you love. With this closer, Scar Of The Sun manages to put agony into words and turn this palpable despair into emotive music.

Inertia was recorded and mixed by singer and songwriting mastermind Terry Nikas at Zero Gravity Studios in Athens, Greece and mastered by the legendary Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Dimmu Borgir) at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden.

Inertia will be available in the following formats:

-1LP Gatefold Transparent Green + Black Marbled

-1LP Gatefold Black

-Shirt & Digpack Bundle

-CD Digipack

-Full Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Inertia tracklisting:

"Hydrogen"

"Inertia"

"I Am The Circle"

"Quantum Leap Zero I: Torque Control"

"Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence"

"Oxygen"

"The Fallible Experiment"

"Quantum Leap Zero III: Thrust"

"Singularity Collapse"

"Zenith To Minos"

"Anastasis"

“Inertia” video:

"I Am The Circle" video:

Lineup:

Terry Nikas - vocals

Alexi Charalampous - guitars

Greg Eleftheriou- guitars

Panagiotis Gatsopoulos - bass

Thanos Pappas - drums

(Photo - Cristina Alossi)