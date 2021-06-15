SCAR OF THE SUN Release Lyric Video For "Anastasis"

After recently releasing their third full-length album, Inertia, via Napalm Records, Greek modern metal five-piece Scar Of The Sun now drops an intense lyric video for album closing song “Anastasis”, which in their native language means “resurrection”. Its heaviness, together with an emotional vocal performance from singer Terry Nikas, immediately indicates a deep, personal meaning that pierces the listener to the bone.

Terry Nikas on the song: "'Anastasis' is the closing song of our new album Inertia, definitely it is emotionally the heaviest song we have ever created. It's an homage to a very close person of mine and I felt like doing something in order never to be forgotten. It's something everyone can relate. Life is full of scars and I wanted to make this scar stand out of the rest."

Watch the new lyric video for “Anastasis”:

On Inertia, Scar Of The Sun utilizes scientific terminology to transmit their impassioned messages of difficult trials and social awareness lyrically, conveying an overarching theme that reflects one of society’s heaviest burdens – that financial gain has flourished at the expense of humanity and the livelihoods of everyday people.

Terry Nikas about the album: “Third strike, this album is our punch to the world disarray! The most aggressive album we’ve done so far indicates our current intentions! The main concept of Inertia deals with how financial interests act against the lives of everyday normal people, no matter where you come from, since profit knows no ethics and nationalities. We become lab rats and we struggle in our everyday life while at the same time that extreme minority that runs the financial interests see people like numbers and value our lives like ants. These are matters that concern and annoy me and I had to get them out of my chest.”

Inertia was recorded and mixed by singer and songwriting mastermind Terry Nikas at Zero Gravity Studios in Athens, Greece and mastered by the legendary Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Dimmu Borgir) at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden.

Inertia tracklisting:

"Hydrogen"

"Inertia"

"I Am The Circle"

"Quantum Leap Zero I: Torque Control"

"Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence"

"Oxygen"

"The Fallible Experiment"

"Quantum Leap Zero III: Thrust"

"Singularity Collapse"

"Zenith To Minos"

"Anastasis"

“Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence” live video:

“Inertia” video:

"I Am The Circle" video:

Lineup:

Terry Nikas - vocals

Alexi Charalampous - guitars

Greg Eleftheriou- guitars

Panagiotis Gatsopoulos - bass

Thanos Pappas - drums

(Photo - Cristina Alossi)