SCAR OF THE SUN Release Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Inertia Album

Greek modern metal five-piece, Scar Of The Sun, is poised to reach the next level with the release of their otherworldly third full-length, Inertia, out May 14 via Napalm Records. The band has dropped the second single and official video for the album’s title track.

After unveiling their hard-hitting first offering, “I Am The Circle”, Scar Of The Sun delivers their next smashing anthem with its catchy chorus, poised to stick in the listener’s mind forever. Taking off with an instrumental intro, “Inertia” evokes full aggression - raising a voice for everything that is about to come and lyrically dissecting the idea that those who run the world want society to be numb. The song is visually underlined and smartly grasped by an impressive music video, shot and directed by Achilleas Gatsopoulos.

Scar Of The Sun on the video for “Inertia”: “It's absolutely breathtaking to watch your emotions and words that you put on paper being materialized and visualized in such a magnificent way! The work of Achilleas Gatsopoulos exceeded our expectations for one more time! Achilleas perceived and depicted the whole Inertia album lyrical concept and he managed to fit it in a four minute masterpiece of a video. We hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we do!”

Achilleas Gatsopoulos adds: “Picking up from where the album cover left off, the band's trademark Jugendstil/Dieselpunk/Ancient Minoan design elements were combined with an Expressionist Film approach in order to breathe life into the intricate illustration and manifest the lyrical concepts into visual form.”

Vocalist Terry Nikas on “Inertia”: “The opening track of the album is a surprise attack! An amalgam of good old Swedish death metal with modern colors, it’s the aggression you didn’t expect at all!”

Watch the official music video for “Inertia”:

On Inertia, Scar Of The Sun utilizes scientific terminology to transmit their impassioned messages of difficult trials and social awareness lyrically, conveying an overarching theme that reflects one of society’s heaviest burdens – that financial gain has flourished at the expense of humanity and the livelihoods of everyday people.

Terry Nikas about the album: “Third strike, this album is our punch to the world disarray! The most aggressive album we’ve done so far indicates our current intentions! The main concept of Inertia deals with how financial interests act against the lives of everyday normal people, no matter where you come from, since profit knows no ethics and nationalities. We become lab rats and we struggle in our everyday life while at the same time that extreme minority that runs the financial interests see people like numbers and value our lives like ants. These are matters that concern and annoy me and I had to get them out of my chest.”

Instrumental intro “Hydrogen” stirs things up before kicking in with hard-hitting title track “Inertia”, evoking a truly thunderous verse and, propelled by blasting drums, leads into an undeniably catchy chorus, while the “Quantum Leap Zero”-trilogy conveys very intense and dramatic events that occured in Greece in 2015: Suppression, rise/revolution and huge defeat in the end. Beginning with “Quantum Leap Zero I: Torque Control”, Scar Of The Sun unveils a whole new instrumental facet of the record, splicing their soundscapes with distinctively desolate vibes. “Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence”, on the other hand, calls for an untamed storm to annihilate everything, followed by atmospheric “Oxygen”, smashing “The Fallible Experiment” and poignant trilogy-closer “Quantum Leap Zero III: Thrust”. Inertia ends with “Anastasis” (Greek for “resurrection”), an intense track about the terrible pain of losing someone you love. With this closer, Scar Of The Sun manages to put agony into words and turn this palpable despair into emotive music.

Inertia was recorded and mixed by singer and songwriting mastermind Terry Nikas at Zero Gravity Studios in Athens, Greece and mastered by the legendary Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Dimmu Borgir) at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden.

Inertia will be available in the following formats:

-1LP Gatefold Transparent Green + Black Marbled

-1LP Gatefold Black

-Shirt & Digpack Bundle

-CD Digipack

-Full Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Inertia tracklisting:

"Hydrogen"

"Inertia"

"I Am The Circle"

"Quantum Leap Zero I: Torque Control"

"Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence"

"Oxygen"

"The Fallible Experiment"

"Quantum Leap Zero III: Thrust"

"Singularity Collapse"

"Zenith To Minos"

"Anastasis"

"I Am The Circle" video:

Lineup:

Terry Nikas - vocals

Alexi Charalampous - guitars

Greg Eleftheriou- guitars

Panagiotis Gatsopoulos - bass

Thanos Pappas - drums

(Photo - Cristina Alossi)