SCAR SYMMETRY Announce First New Album In Nine Years, Release Music Video For First Single

Nine years since the first instalment of The Singularity Trilogy, virtuosic progressive metallers Scar Symmetry, who recently re-signed to Nuclear Blast Records, have announced The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) which will be released on June 9.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have also released the video for the album's first single, "Scorched Quadrant". Watch the video below, and stream the song on all services, here.

In the wake of the announcement, band mastermind Per Nilsson comments "It brings us the utmost pleasure and pride to announce the long-awaited and much-teased 'Phase II' to the world along with its first single! It's been a long time coming but I'm glad that we went the extra mile to make everything as perfect as we felt it needed to be.

The world is a different place in 2023 than it was in 2014 when Neohumanity was released... We see the rise of AI before our very eyes and while we all look in awe at the wonders it can create it is easy to think of some very disturbing scenarios. In our new album, we once again explore these themes of neohumanity, artificial intelligence and the technological singularity from a dystopian point of view.

The AI-enhanced neo-humans are waging war upon the unmodified majority of mankind who don't stand a chance against their technologically superior oppressors, until one day, a glimmer of salvation appears in the night sky. Almost impossible to first take in; as an utterly alien mirage, seemingly out of nowhere mysterious, giant spacecrafts silently emerge from the heavens. Travellers both intergalactic and inter-dimensional, these ultra-terrestrial beings who have been watching mankind for millennia seem to have decided to not sit idle while the technocalyptic cybergeddon is ravaging our planet.

We recently renewed our vows with Nuclear Blast and we're very thrilled about moving on to this next phase (ahem) of our career with them by our side!

The 'Phase II' touring cycle starts today and fittingly, we begin with a tour supporting my former employer's Meshuggah! We hope to see you all on the road soon, but until then, here's 'Scorched Quadrant'!"

Pre-order The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Chrononautilus"

"Scorched Quadrant"

"Overworld"

"Altergeist"

"Reichsfall"

"Digiphrenia Dawn"

"Hyperborean Plains"

"Gridworm"

"A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"

"Soulscanner"

"Xenotaph"

"Scorched Quadrant" video:

Lineup:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Lars Palmqvist - Vocals

Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Benjamin Ellis - Guitars

Henrik Olsson - Drums