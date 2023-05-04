SCAR SYMMETRY Release Music Video For New Single "Chrononautilus"

Swedish prog metal masters, Scar Symmetry, have released the video for "Chrononautilus", the second single from their first studio album in nine years, The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph).

Per Nilsson comments: "Phase II and its opening track 'Chrononautilus' picks up where Phase I and its final track 'Technocalyptic Cybergeddon' left off with a barrage of blastbeats and tremolo-picked riffs, setting the tone for what is arguably our most unrelenting album to date. The dystopian storyline that we created for Phase II dictated the musical direction and 'Chrononautilus' represents one of our furthest explorations into these pitch black realms."

The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) will be released on June 9 via Nuclear Blast.

Pre-order The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Chrononautilus"

"Scorched Quadrant"

"Overworld"

"Altergeist"

"Reichsfall"

"Digiphrenia Dawn"

"Hyperborean Plains"

"Gridworm"

"A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"

"Soulscanner"

"Xenotaph"

"Scorched Quadrant" video:

Lineup:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Lars Palmqvist - Vocals

Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Benjamin Ellis - Guitars

Henrik Olsson - Drums