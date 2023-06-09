SCAR SYMMETRY Share “Overworld” Music Video; The Singularity Phase II – Xenotaph Album Out Now
June 9, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Scar Symmetry have released their first studio album in nine years, in the form of The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph). To coincide with the album's release the band have also released a video for the track “Overworld”.
On the release of the album, guitarist Per Nilsson comments,
"At long last, Phase II is here - and everywhere! Whether CD, vinyl or streaming platform is the preferred way of quenching your musical thirst, you may now have a sip of the furious symphonic whirlwind 'Altergeist', drink in the crushing juggernaut 'Gridworm', chug down the eight-string extravaganza 'Hyperborean Plains' and savour the intoxicating final track 'Xenotaph'! Bottoms up, cheers!!!"
Order The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) now, here.
Tracklisting:
"Chrononautilus"
"Scorched Quadrant"
"Overworld"
"Altergeist"
"Reichsfall"
"Digiphrenia Dawn"
"Hyperborean Plains"
"Gridworm"
"A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"
"Soulscanner"
"Xenotaph"
"Chronoautilus":
"Scorched Quadrant" video:
Lineup:
Roberth Karlsson - Vocals
Lars Palmqvist - Vocals
Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards
Benjamin Ellis - Guitars
Henrik Olsson - Drums