SCAR SYMMETRY Share “Overworld” Music Video; The Singularity Phase II – Xenotaph Album Out Now

Scar Symmetry have released their first studio album in nine years, in the form of The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph). To coincide with the album's release the band have also released a video for the track “Overworld”.

On the release of the album, guitarist Per Nilsson comments,

"At long last, Phase II is here - and everywhere! Whether CD, vinyl or streaming platform is the preferred way of quenching your musical thirst, you may now have a sip of the furious symphonic whirlwind 'Altergeist', drink in the crushing juggernaut 'Gridworm', chug down the eight-string extravaganza 'Hyperborean Plains' and savour the intoxicating final track 'Xenotaph'! Bottoms up, cheers!!!"

Order The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph) now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Chrononautilus"

"Scorched Quadrant"

"Overworld"

"Altergeist"

"Reichsfall"

"Digiphrenia Dawn"

"Hyperborean Plains"

"Gridworm"

"A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"

"Soulscanner"

"Xenotaph"

"Chronoautilus":

"Scorched Quadrant" video:

Lineup:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Lars Palmqvist - Vocals

Per Nilsson - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Benjamin Ellis - Guitars

Henrik Olsson - Drums