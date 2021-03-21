SCARDUST - Breaking The Ice Livestream Show Available For The Next Two Weeks

Israel's progressive/symphonic metal wizards Scardust introduced their new line-up on March 18th with a special online performance featuring guest appearances from vocalist Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land) and German folk musician Patty Gurdy. They have checked in with the following update:

"Yesterday we all shared a magical hour together, from all across the globe. We had people tuning in from the US, Canada, South America, all over Europe and the UK, Russia, Israel and more! We love you all and thank you for being with us.

Did you miss the show? No worries! It is still available here and will stay there for the next two weeks. Feel free to watch, comment, and chip in to support us. On this page you will also find links to buy our merch and music.

We would like to use this platform to give a massive thank you to the people who helped in making this happen:

בית היוצר for hosting the event and the dedicated team יניב גריידי, Roy Yarom, Lena Filler, the amazing video crew Yoni Sherman Heschel, Olegus Balzanov, Roman Plotkin, Patty Gurdy for (kind of) sharing the stage with us, our dear managers Tony and Boyd, and record label Salem Rose Music & M-Theory Audio.

Love you all."

Setlist:

"Break the Ice"

"Tantibus"

"Tantibus II" (segue)

"Addicted" (segue)

"Out of Strong Came Sweetness"

"Arrowhead"

"Sands of Time"

"Concrete Cages"

"Gone"

"Mist"

Scardust in 2021 is:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Aaron Friedland - Keyboards

Orr Didi - Bass

Yoav Weinberg - Drums