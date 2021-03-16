SCARDUST – Livestream Show To Feature Appearances From ORPHANED LAND’s KOBI FARHI, PATTY GURDY

Israel's progressive/symphonic metal wizards Scardust recently revealed new membership within their lineup as their sophomore concept album Strangers continues to pick up accolades and new fans. That new lineup will make its live debut this Thursday, March 18 with a special online performance featuring guest appearances from vocalist Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land) and German folk musician Patty Gurdy. The free-entry livestream is taking place on the Play2Fund streaming platform and will be viewable here beginning at 7PM GMT (3PM EST, 12PM PST). Viewers will be able to make donations at any point to show their appreciation and support the band.

Scardust has also received permission to have five of their most devoted fans physically attend Thursday’s show. Fans and friends of the band around the world are invited to join the lucky five on the 18th and be eligible to win a merchandise pack – including a CD edition of Strangers, a Scardust beanie hat and guitar pick – by sharing the Facebook event link and tagging the band.

“We missed you guys, and we are finally back, reinforced and ready to play this very special show,” says the band. “We feel very lucky to have our dear friend and amazing singer, Kobi Farhi, join us on stage for a rare performance of 'Out of Strong Came Sweetness,' the song he sang on our Sands Of Time album. We are still waiting patiently for the world to go back to normal so Patty Gurdy can be here physically, but for now, we are just happy that technology will allow us to include her on video performing 'Concrete Cages' with us. Finally, we are super-excited to have five of our devoted fans there with us, to sing along and make some noise in the venue. An audience, albeit a small one, feels almost surreal at this point!”

Scardust in 2021 is:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Aaron Friedland - Keyboards

Orr Didi - Bass

Yoav Weinberg - Drums

(Photo - Mariano Ruben Gonzalez Oliveira)