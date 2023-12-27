SCAREFIELD Release “Ancient Evil” Music Video

Scarefield, the electrifying, horror infused force in the world of thrash metal, Simone Manuli and Markus Kristoffersson, is set to shake the foundations of the music scene with their latest single and accompanying animated music video, "Ancient Evil." This track is part of their EP, Nightmare Tales, an H.P. Lovecraft inspired masterpiece that promises to plunge fans into a sonic realm of darkness and chaos.

“We’ve always been enthralled by the works of H.P. Lovecraft ever since first reading the story ‘The Call of Cthulhu’. It’s been a great pleasure as musicians to try and put the feelings of cosmic dread we’ve felt reading the stories to paper and into the music itself. When writing the song ‘Ancient Evil’ we wanted to make sure the dynamics of the song fit well with the lyrics and the progression of the story. Even the instruments provide feelings of doom and magnitude, from the chanting of the cultists in the chorus to the impending dread of the guitar solo. It could appear like an easy listening metal song but the structure is more complex than expected: different bpms and time signature, from classic 4:4 to 5:4 and 7:4, several vocal lines and electric guitar layers, very fast double kick drum parts. It will remind you of many metal band styles: Metallica, Iron Maiden, Anthrax, Blind Guardian. It’s what we were looking for and we hope you like it as we do.” – Scarefield

"Ancient Evil" encapsulates the essence of Scarefield's signature sound—ferocious, relentless, and unapologetically heavy. The track weaves a tale of cosmic horror inspired by the works of the legendary H.P. Lovecraft, plunging listeners into a world where ancient malevolence lurks in the shadows.

The accompanying animated music video for "Ancient Evil," created by Andrea Mantelli, is a visual feast, bringing the nightmarish narrative to life with stunning and eerie imagery. Fans can expect a journey through eldritch landscapes and encounter otherworldly creatures, perfectly synchronized with the band's sonic onslaught.

“Since the story of the track ‘Ancient Evil’ was so important and could obviously not be displayed through a live action video, we decided animation was the way to go. The illustrations picked for the animations are meant to provide the listener with a sense the magnitude of the story in the song as a world-shattering event of cosmic horror as the high priest of the great old ones awakens!”

In addition to the new single, Nightmare Tales features four previously released singles, each meticulously remixed and remastered to deliver a fresh and intensified sonic experience. Scarefield's dedication to pushing the boundaries of their music is evident in these reimagined tracks, promising both longtime fans and new listeners an immersive and powerful journey through the realms of thrash metal.

“This EP is the culmination of our previous quartet of singles paving the way for our upcoming album, A Quiet Country. The EP contains remixed and remastered versions of our first three singles as well as our metal cover of 'House Of The Rising Sun,' and a brand new track called ‘Ancient Evil’ from our upcoming album, about the dreaded Cthulhu.”

Four of the tracks off of Nightmare Tales were written and recorded by Manuli / Kristoffersson, with drums recorded by Joe Martino, produced and mixed by Manuli, and mastered by Ronnie Björnström. The metal cover of "House Of The Rising Sun" features Rich Gray (bass) from Annihalator and Hugo Ribeiro (drums) from Moonspell, readapted by Manuli / Kristoffersson, with vocals recorded by Kristoffersson and acoustic and electric guitars by Manuli. The album features illustrations by Nick The Scarecrow.

“During the road towards the release of our upcoming album, A Quiet Country, we wanted to provide a taste of what’s to come, enter our EP Nightmare Tales! This EP contains within it 5 songs of varying style which we feel perfectly displays the range listeners can expect from us moving forward. It is like the publication of a short story to whet the appetite for the upcoming novel. If you like what you hear, you will love what comes next.”

Tracklisting:

“Ancient Evil”

“Shiver”

“Primitive Shadows”

“Always”

“House Of The Rising Sun”

“Ancient Evil” video:

“House Of The Rising Sun”: