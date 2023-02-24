SCARLET AURA Feat. PRIMAL FEAR's RALF SCHEEPERS Release "Fire All Weapons" Single And Music Video

Female-fronted Romanian melodic metal act, Scarlet Aura, presents the new video and digital single, “Fire All Weapons”, featuring one of the most recognizable voices of power metal, Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear.

The filming took place at the very special place full of history near Bucharest, Romania and continued for 16 hours, right before rehearsals for the Rock United event made by Scarlet Aura, in which Ralf and Doro Pesch were invited guests to play together with the Romanian power metallers.

Scarlet Aura comments: “'Fire All Weapons' is by far one of our greatest songs Mihai Danciulescu wrote for Scarlet Aura and having Ralf with us gives to it an even more importance and charm. It’s a powerful song we made with the intention to show how serious we are on the heavy metal stage and how we’ll continue fighting for our right to be here, to sing, and to make people happy with our music.

"Ralf is such an impressive artist, he is also a good friend that we’ve got to cherish, love and respect him very much, one of the few that got our backs and that forever can rely on ours. Hopefully you’ll enjoy the song and the video as much as we do, a video that we’ve made with our talented friends Laurentiu Tomoroga, Roberto Stan and Paul Decu.”

Get the single here, and watch the video below: