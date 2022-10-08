SCARLET AURA Issues “Frostbite” Video Ahead Of Rock United Event

A few weeks before the first edition of Rock United by Scarlet Aura the melodic metal band hailing from Romania bring out their latest video “Frostbite,” from their Genesis Of Time album released last year.

"Meaning the death touch, frostbite is a power metal song with an anthem atmosphere that could make any fighter break down the rules, any soldier back to his feet, any illness disappear and any impediment melt away. This song is about the moment you fight for your own life and the death touch makes you even stronger, this song is about you!" said Mihai Danciulescu, song writer and Scarlet Aura guitarist.

“Frostbite” will be played live on October 25 at Beraria H during Rock United by Scarlet Aura. The first edition will unite on stage key figures of the rock scene in an unprecedented event. The two stars joining the debut edition of Rock United by Scarlet Aura are the metal queen - Doro Pesch and Ralf Scheepers, the legend whose voice identifies with the music of Primal Fear, Gamma Ray, and most recently, Avantasia.

Scarlet Aura promises a majestic show featuring an entangling mix of own songs, most loved covers and landmark tracks released by special guests, performed together.

Aura Dănciulescu, lead singer of Scarlet Aura explains: "Just like our guests, we live, feel and sing metal. And the passion for metal is the trigger that set in motion the mechanism that brings today to Romania this fabulous line up! We invite you all to join Rock United by Scarlet Aura, the first edition of an event we plan to reiterate yearly!"

Scarlet Aura is the first female fronted Romanian rock act to claim recognition on the international scene by touring with Tarja Turunen, Angra, Rhapsody and Jeff Scott Soto.

Doro Pesch has been making metal history since the 80s and released stelar hits like "Raise Your Fist", "Für Immer", "All We Are", or "Metal Tango." Nicknamed The Queen Of Metal, Doro holds a special place in the gallery of female singers of the metal scene, as one of the most loved performers of the genre.

The list of celebrity guests continues with one of the most poignant male presences of the metal scene: Ralf Scheepers. His voice brings to life hits like "Angel In Black" or “I Am Alive” (Primal Fear), "Heading For Tomorrow" (Gamma Ray) and "Dying For An Angel" (Avantasia).

From the Romanian scene, legendary figure Nicu Covaci of the landmark band Phoenix joins this musical reverie. "Nunta", "Mugur de fluier", "Andrii Popa" and "Mica Țiganiadă" are only few of the tunes that incapsulate key moments of Romanian rock history.

Tickets are available here.

(Doro photo - Tim Tronckoe)