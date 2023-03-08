SCARLET AURA To Release First Romanian Album Rock In Sange Si Vointa

Scarlet Aura, the internationally renowned heavy metal band from Romania, has announced their upcoming album Rock in Sange si Vointa, featuring 11 songs, which will be released on May 5, 2023 via Universal Music Romania and Silver City Records.

Scarlet Aura has been making waves in the international heavy metal scene since their inception in 2015, with a string of successful albums and electrifying live performances on extensive tours throughout Europe and Asia, and appearances with heavyweights such as Tarja Turunen, Rhapsody of Fire, Delain, and Sabaton just to name a few. Scarlet Aura's sound is known for its distinctive blend of heavy metal, rock, and melodic elements and has earned them a dedicated following worldwide. Recent collaboration with Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Avantasia) and joint event “Rock United by Scarlet Aura” with Ralf and Doro Pesch in October 2022 in Bucharest strengthened their presence on heavy metal scene.

With Rock in Sange si Vointa, Scarlet Aura is poised to reach new heights as the band pushes their creativity to new levels, showcasing their love for their Romanian roots and passion for creating powerful, meaningful music. The album marks a significant departure from band’s previous work, as all 11 songs are fully written in Romanian, for the first time in Scarlet Aura’s career. The band's decision to embrace their native language was inspired by a desire to pay homage to their heritage and create a unique listening experience. The album will also present significantly heavier sound that draws inspiration from the roots of thrash and speed metal. Fans can expect an album full of high-energy anthems, powerful vocals, and crushing riffs.

"We are incredibly excited to share this new chapter of our musical journey with our fans”, says Scarlet Aura's frontwoman Aura Danciulescu. Rock in Sange si Vointa is an album that is close to our hearts, and we poured our souls into every song. Rock in Sange si Vointa (which translates as Rock in Blood and Will) is an album about strength, passion, and the power of music to connect people across cultures, borders and people from all walks of life. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and experience the beauty of the Romanian language and the power of true Romanian metal! In one of our songs, I sing “Romania Canta Rock – Romania Este Rock”, which means “Romania sings Rock – Romania IS Rock”. We hope it will inspire people to connect with their own roots and embrace the power of music to bring us all together."

Rock in Sange si Vointa will be released in May 2023, but fans can get a taste of what's to come with the first single of the same name, set to be released on March 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

“Rock in Sange si Vointa”

“Ingeri si Demoni”

“Blestemul Sfintilor”

“Regina Noptii”

“Veteranii”

“Romania Canta Rock”

“Cu Pletele-n Vant”

“Aripi Pentru Toti”

“Sunt Eu…o Umbra”

“Uniti Pana La Moarte”

“Ploaia” (Spin cover)