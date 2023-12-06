SCARLET AURA Unleash Festive Joy With Metal Twist On MARIAH CAREY's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"; Video

Scarlet Aura, the internationally renowned heavy metal band from Romania, have released a cover of the Mariah Carey Christmas classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

Says the band: "This Saint Nicholas Day, Scarlet Aura invites families everywhere to join in a festive celebration like no other! Launching on December 6th, our music video for the metal version of 'All I Want For Christmas Is Yo'” is set to light up your holiday season with an electrifying blend of joy, warmth, and rock 'n' roll spirit.

"In this unique rendition, we've taken Mariah Carey's timeless Christmas hit and infused it with our signature metal flair, creating a sound that resonates with both the young and the young at heart. It's a perfect mix of holiday tradition and modern energy, designed to bring families together in a shared experience of music and joy.

"Our video captures the essence of family gatherings, festive decorations, and the spirit of Saint Nicholas Day, all while rocking out to a song that has become a Christmas anthem across generations. It's an invitation to make new holiday memories while enjoying a fresh, exciting take on a beloved classic."

Lead vocalist Aura Danciulescu adds, “We wanted to create something that families could enjoy together, a song that brings smiles and a bit of rock'n'roll excitement to the holiday table. This video is our gift to you, a celebration of togetherness and festive cheer!”

Scarlet Aura continues: "So, gather your loved ones, turn up the volume, and let Scarlet Aura's rendition of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' add a burst of metal magic to your holiday celebrations. It's a Christmas experience that will bring a new beat to your festive traditions! Join us in this holiday adventure and make Saint Nicholas Day unforgettable! Happy Saint Nicholas Day and Merry Christmas from Scarlet Aura!"