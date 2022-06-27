SCARLET DORN Reveal Details For New Album, Queen Of Broken Dreams
June 27, 2022, 47 minutes ago
German dark rockers Scarlet Dorn will release their third studio album, Queen Of Broken Dreams, on September 30th, 2022 via SPV Recordings. The album contains 12 new songs and will be released as Limited LP Edition including red colored vinyl, CD Edition in a digipak, and available on streaming and digitally.
Pre-order Queen Of Broken Dreams and stream the latest single "Falling" here.
Scarlet Dorn combines the elegance of darkness with the catchiness of pop. Free of genre boundaries, Scarlet sings herself directly into the heart of the listener. With industrial sounds, rock ballads, and electronic beats, the band takes the listener on a journey through complex human abysses, the world of hope and sorrow, but also directly into the arms of life in all its glory. With her captivating voice, singer Scarlet Dorn exudes a variety of emotions ranging from gentle and tender to menacing and somber.
Tracklisting:
"Falling"
"Born To Suffer"
"Queen Of Broken Dreams"
"Your Highness"
"A Light That Blinds The Truth"
"Meteor"
"Unstill Life"
"When You See Me Again"
"Love Wasn’t Made For Me"
"What Are We To Do"
"Tonight"
"A Million Miles Away"
Scarlet Dorn was founded in 2016 by the producers Chris Harms and Benjamin Lawrenz, together with the singer Scarlet Dorn. Not only through the release of the albums Lack Of Light and Blood Red Bouquet, but also through tireless touring with Within Temptation, Joachim Witt, Letzte Instanz, and Lord Of The Lost among others, the band inevitably appeared again and again on the schedule of the dark music scene over the past several years.
Dates supporting Lord Of The Lost:
October
6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
22 - Hanover, Germany - Pavillon
27 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Club Storm
29 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
November
2 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
3 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
4 - Lyon, France - CCO
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
6 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
11 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn
12 - Herford, Germany - X
(Photo: Jan Season)