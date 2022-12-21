SCARS OF ATROPHY Streaming “Nations Divide” Music Video

Tucson, AZ thrashers Scars Of Atrophy, formerly known in the ‘80s as Atrophy on Roadrunner Records, rebranded their lineup in 2020 and recently unleashed their return to the mosh pit with the new EP Nations Divide in June 2022, 30-plus years after the release of their last full-length 1990's Violent By Nature.

The band approached this comeback EP as both the entertainers and the audience. They love the thrash metal genre and for them, there is nothing better than watching a huge mosh pit break out while playing on stage.

Closing the chapter for their breakthrough return that saw them touring the country and sharing the stage with bands such as Exhorder, W.O.R. plus a performance on Dimestock (Watertown, WI), Scars of Atrophy is sharing with fans their latest music video for the "Nations Divide" title track, which features clips from this year's shows and insane mosh pits.

Scars Of Atrophy are currently working on their follow-up record for 2023, the band comments:

"Our yet-to-be-titled forthcoming album still needs tweaking and a hint of flavoring here and there and will be a greater representation of our EP 'Nations Divide". All songs on the EP will be on the album as well. Musically, the songs are all hard-hitting with our signature tempo and riffage. Definitely an aggressive approach with the thunderous double bass of veteran thrash drummer, Tim Kelly. The album will also have new tracks, Purge, Burn the Veil, and A Trophy Kill, which are currently being played live."