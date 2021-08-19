SCATTERED STORM Debut New Video For HP Lovecraft Inspired “Necronomicon”

Scattered Storm released their debut EP Oblivion, in July via Blood Blast Distribution powered by Nuclear Blast. The EP is an introduction of much more music to follow from the Texas supergroup that is comprised of seasoned musicians Andre Acosta and Ed Razor from Pissing Razors fame with band founders Jay Arriaga (No Life On Earth, Years Of Cold), and Kevin Armstrong (Mondoshawan, Section 6).

From the very tuning of the 7 and 8 string guitars and the very specific tonality, they produce the ambience provided by the keyboards to layers and layers of vocals to really convey Acosta’s sound. This is all finished off with the main focus, that catchy riff and rhythm to have the songs stay on people’s minds and headbanging along.

The EP's main theme is darkness in various situations like social, personal, and the fantasy world. The EP lyrically touches on many social and fantasy subjects, one being their HP Lovecraft inspired track “Necronomicon”, which the band are sharing their new music video, which features clips of them performing live in their hometown of El Paso, TX.

Digitally order the Oblivion EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Aeon Flux”

“Under The Fire”

“Kingslayer”

“Empty”

“Necronomicon”

“Scattered Storm”

"Aeon Flux" lyric video:

“Kingslayer” video:

"Under The Fire" lyric video: